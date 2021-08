The Villages Public Safety Department will host open houses at three different fire stations.

The open houses are a chance to meet firefighters and learn about their duties. There will be blood pressure checks, free car seat installation and giveaways.

The open houses will be held:

• 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at Station #40 at 2455 Parr Drive.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 31 at Station #45 at 3555 Buena Vista Blvd.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 20 at Station #47 at 4856 S. Morse Blvd.