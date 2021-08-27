Lady Lake police arrest driver with suspended license at RaceTrac

Lady Lake police arrested a driver with a suspended license at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Guadalupe Reyes Castro Padron, 53, of Lady Lake, had been driving a tan 2003 Nissan Frontier pickup at 8:25 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 approaching County Road 466 when a check of the registered owner’s license revealed Castro Padon has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the RaceTrac parking lot.

The native of Mexico was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended due to previous arrests for driving on a suspended license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.