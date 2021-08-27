88.1 F
The Villages
Friday, August 27, 2021
Lady Lake police arrest driver with suspended license at RaceTrac

By Meta Minton

Guadalupe Reyes Castro Padron
Guadalupe Reyes Castro Padron

Lady Lake police arrested a driver with a suspended license at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Guadalupe Reyes Castro Padron, 53, of Lady Lake, had been driving a tan 2003 Nissan Frontier pickup at 8:25 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 approaching County Road 466 when a check of the registered owner’s license revealed Castro Padon has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the RaceTrac parking lot.

The native of Mexico was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended due to previous arrests for driving on a suspended license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

