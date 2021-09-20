84.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 20, 2021
type here...

Woman arrested this summer after found in car trunk back in trouble again

By Meta Minton

Marshay Edwards
Marshay Edwards

A Wildwood woman arrested this summer after she was found in the trunk of a car is back in trouble again.

Marshay Edwards, 22, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest Sunday after allegedly taking $530 from Dani’s Mobile Mart on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Edwards had attempted to cash a check at the business, but when she received the $530 in cash, she left with both the money and the check, which she had hidden under her phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwards spent nearly a month in jail following her July 29 arrest after she was found in the trunk of a car which had been involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Edwards was arrested earlier this year after reportedly crashing a party. Last year, she was arrested after pepper spraying a man as well as breaking the passenger side taillight and passenger side mirror of his 2007 Infiniti. In 2018, Edwards and another woman were arrested on charges of prescription forgery.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rome had Nero and we are saddled with Biden

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, laments that Rome had Nero, but we are saddled with Joe Biden in the White House.

Trash on the side of the roads in the Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident contends there is too much trash along the roadways in The Villages.

The whole world is laughing at the United States

A Village of Osceola Hills man contends the whole world is laughing at the United States over the fiasco President Biden created in Afghanistan.

Biden can’t continue to blame former President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that President Biden cannot continue to blame former President Trump for the woes faced by our country.

We could put our country in a much better place

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers an idea for putting our country in a much better place. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos