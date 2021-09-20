Woman arrested this summer after found in car trunk back in trouble again

A Wildwood woman arrested this summer after she was found in the trunk of a car is back in trouble again.

Marshay Edwards, 22, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest Sunday after allegedly taking $530 from Dani’s Mobile Mart on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Edwards had attempted to cash a check at the business, but when she received the $530 in cash, she left with both the money and the check, which she had hidden under her phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwards spent nearly a month in jail following her July 29 arrest after she was found in the trunk of a car which had been involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Edwards was arrested earlier this year after reportedly crashing a party. Last year, she was arrested after pepper spraying a man as well as breaking the passenger side taillight and passenger side mirror of his 2007 Infiniti. In 2018, Edwards and another woman were arrested on charges of prescription forgery.