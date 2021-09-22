Janet Anderson

Janet (Gray) Anderson nee Wittrup passed away September 19th, 2021 at The Villages Regional Hospital in The Villages, Florida.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ernest Gray in 1994 and husband, Doug Anderson in 2012; as well as her parents, Gladys and Earl; and grandson, Ken Humbard.

Janet is survived by her children Gayle Gray and Scott (Lisa) Gray; stepchildren Kim Claeys and Lauren (Drew) Swaney; grandchildren Christopher Christian, Dawn (Chris) Heathcote, Alex (Emmy) Gray, Rachel Gray, Rickey Swaney, Steven Swaney, Tyler Swaney, Doug Humbard, Kim Humbard, and Laura Humbard, Dale Claeys and Martin Claeys; great grandchildren Zoe, Josie, Annie, Isaiah, Teagan, and Gabbie; siblings Darell (Polly) Wittrup, Neil (Michele) Wittrup; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins of the Wittrup and Novak families.

Janet was born in 1937 to Earl and Gladys (nee Novak) Wittrup in Cleveland, OH. She graduated from John Adams High School in 1955 and Miami University in Ohio in 1959. She married Ernest Gray in 1959, and raised two children, Gayle and Scott. They resided in Brunswick, Valley City, and Medina, OH.

Janet worked for Brunswick City Schools, retiring from Hickory Ridge Elementary in 1988. She was a long time, well respected, and loved teacher.

Janet was a member of Zion Lutheran in Valley City, OH and later Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, FL. She was strong in her Lutheran faith, and a faithful and active member of both churches.

Janet was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter in Medina, OH and later in Wildwood, FL. She was an active and integral member, serving in various leadership roles and assisting with Rainbow Girls Medina Chapter.

After moving to FL in 2002, Janet met Doug Anderson and they were married in 2004. Together, they were very active in their church and Mason/Eastern Star chapters. They loved to play cards with friends and neighbors while living in the Village of Belvedere. Bridge was a favorite game and she belonged to many bridge groups over the years. A cherished memory was learning to roller skate with her granddaughter. She will be remembered by many as one of the kindest and most sincere people there was. She was extremely loved by all of her family and friends. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Visiting Hours will be held on Monday September 27, 2021 at Beyers Funeral Home: Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory: 134 N. Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 (352) 753-4444 From 2-4 PM EST to be followed by an Order of the Eastern Star Service.

Funeral Services will be conducted also at Beyers Funeral Home at 10:30am on Tuesday September 28, 2021 with Pastor Jon Marc Maclean from Hope Lutheran Church. At a future date we will host a Celebration of Life at Zion Lutheran Church in Valley City, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Janet’s honor to: Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages or Operation Homebound.