Thursday, September 30, 2021
650-pound man arrested after bursting into woman’s home in Wildwood

By Meta Minton

Titus Lamar Simon
A 650-pound man was arrested after bursting into a woman’s home in Wildwood.

The woman contacted law enforcement after 37-year-old Titus Lamar Simon forced his way into her residence on Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He had been outside of the home yelling and then went to the backdoor and forced it open, despite the fact it had been locked. He struck the woman with the door as he forced it open.

He was sitting outside when deputies arrived at the scene.

In 2013, Simon was arrested on multiple drug charges. At the time of that arrest, Simon, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighed 545 pounds, according to the arrest report. He served eight months in jail.

Simon was arrested on a battery charge in 2003 and was ordered to complete four hours of anger management.

After Wednesday’s arrest on a felony charge of burglary with battery, he was booked on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

