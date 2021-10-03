83.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 3, 2021
Woman with history of local arrests back in jail after violating probation

By Meta Minton

Morgan Alyssa Keck
A woman with a history of local arrests has landed back in jail after violating her probation.

Morgan Alyssa Keck, 27, of Ocala, was booked without bond Friday at the Marion County Jail on a Lake County warrant charging her with violating her probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

She had been placed on probation in December in Lake County Court following her arrest this past November on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was placed on probation for five years. She was ordered to seek a drug treatment evaluation, but was a “no show,” according to a probation violation report on file in court.

Keck has been arrested several other times in recent years:

In January 2017, she was jailed in Sumter County after an argument with her mother at the Hampton Inn & Suites on County Road 466. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to the hotel in the early morning hours and once there, a deputy checked Keck’s purse and discovered syringes in a small makeup bag that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to an arrest report.

In June 2015, Keck was living in Fruitland Park when she was arrested after reportedly striking her husband in the head with his keys.

• She had previously been convicted of felony battery on a person over the age of 65.

