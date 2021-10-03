Woman with history of local arrests back in jail after violating probation

A woman with a history of local arrests has landed back in jail after violating her probation.

Morgan Alyssa Keck, 27, of Ocala, was booked without bond Friday at the Marion County Jail on a Lake County warrant charging her with violating her probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

She had been placed on probation in December in Lake County Court following her arrest this past November on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was placed on probation for five years. She was ordered to seek a drug treatment evaluation, but was a “no show,” according to a probation violation report on file in court.

Keck has been arrested several other times in recent years:

• In January 2017, she was jailed in Sumter County after an argument with her mother at the Hampton Inn & Suites on County Road 466. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to the hotel in the early morning hours and once there, a deputy checked Keck’s purse and discovered syringes in a small makeup bag that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to an arrest report.

• In June 2015, Keck was living in Fruitland Park when she was arrested after reportedly striking her husband in the head with his keys.

• She had previously been convicted of felony battery on a person over the age of 65.