What is Trump Derangement Syndrome?

To the Editor:

Mr. Larry Moran, in frequent previous opinions, labels those who offer opinions of Trump that differ from his obsession with Trump, as those who suffer “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” He never has defined it. When he uses it, I gather that it is not a term of endearment. With these attitudes, it should be no wonder why our nation is so divided. One step to the unity we need as a country is not to ignorantly, carelessly, and maliciously label each other.

Michael MacDonald

Village of Virginia Trace