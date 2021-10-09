85.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 9, 2021
Villages-News.com invaded Ed McGinty’s privacy

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree with Marilyn Williams that the printing of the finances of Ed McGinty was outrageous. I have lived here since 2005 and I have never seen this done before and I hope I never see it again. I would think that was unlawful. It certainly is an invasion of his privacy.
News reporting should be based on the facts of the incident. Too many times in The Villages personal feelings get involved and this is no fair reporting. When I read a story, I am not interested in the writer’s opinion nor do I want to see personal information printed
I wold hope that only the facts are printed in future stories.

Carolyn Forrest
Village of Bonnybrook

 

