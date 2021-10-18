Thrill The Villages group performing several shows this Halloween season

The Thrill The Villages group will be performing several dates this Halloween season.

Performance dates are:

Thursday, Oct. 21 with Petrina at Havana Country Club, show starts 5 p.m.; Thriller at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23 with Petrina at Belle Glade County Club, show starts 5 p.m.; Thriller at 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25 with Mike & Terrie at R.J. Gators, show from 2 to 5 p.m., Thriller between 3:30 and 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30 with Kit & The Kid at Glenview Country Club, show starts 5 p.m.; Thriller at 6 p.m.

The group is led by Villager Bonnie Stein.

Share your Halloween photos at [email protected]