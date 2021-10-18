80.6 F
Monday, October 18, 2021
Thrill The Villages group performing several shows this Halloween season

By Staff Report

The Thrill The Villages group will be performing several dates this Halloween season.

Thrill The Villages

Performance dates are:

Thursday, Oct. 21 with Petrina at Havana Country Club, show starts 5 p.m.; Thriller at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23 with Petrina at Belle Glade County Club, show starts 5 p.m.; Thriller at 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25 with Mike & Terrie at R.J. Gators, show from 2 to 5 p.m., Thriller between 3:30 and 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30 with Kit & The Kid at Glenview Country Club, show starts 5 p.m.; Thriller at 6 p.m.

The group is led by Villager Bonnie Stein.

Share your Halloween photos at [email protected]

