The Rev. Dr. Dean J. Piper 

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Pastor Dean Piper of The Villages after a battle with cancer. He was born in Sandusky, OH. He married his wife, Peg, on December 30, 1988, and they enjoyed cruise travel and fishing in the UP of Michigan.

Dean earned a BA from Capital University and a M.Div and D.Min from Trinity Seminary in Columbus OH. His Doctorate was in New Testament Theology with a concentration on the Book of Revelation. He had three published works.

He began his ministry in 1965 establishing a new mission church in Coalinga, CA. He served congregations in Wisconsin, Michigan and South Carolina. Dean also served a University Pastor at Capital University for five years. His final call was as the SC Synod Director of Missions and Stewardship. He also served as a Stewardship Key Leader of the ELCA.

In addition to Dean’s serving the Lord, he was a devoted husband, father, grand- and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Peg; daughter, Laura Hudson (Tim), and son, David Piper (Arleen), both of Columbus OH. He had four grandchildren: Lt. Joshua Hudson, Rachel Peddicord, Kelly and Holly Piper.

Dean had two step-daughters, Joelle Vanden Broeke (Dean), of Spring Hill FL and Mindy Thompson of Kalamazoo MI. His step-grandchildren are Kristen Launder, Joseph Hughes, Courtney Bloesma, Chase Vanden Broeke, Lincoln and Max Thompson.

Dean was predeceased by his brother, John Piper, and his parents, Frank and Florence Piper.

Besides his love for his family and his Lord, Dean had a passion for golf, having played high school and college golf in OH. After playing golf for over 60 years, he finally got his first hole-in-one. He loved sports of any kind especially the Tampa Bay teams.

The memorial service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 2pm.

The Rev. Jon-Marc MacLean officiating.

Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages FL 32159 for World Hunger or Endowment Fund.