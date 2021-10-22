86.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 22, 2021
type here...

The Rev. Dr. Dean J. Piper 

By Staff Report

Dean Piper
Dean Piper

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Pastor Dean Piper of The Villages after a battle with cancer. He was born in Sandusky, OH. He married his wife, Peg, on December 30, 1988, and they enjoyed cruise travel and fishing in the UP of Michigan.

Dean earned a BA from Capital University and a M.Div and D.Min from Trinity Seminary in Columbus OH. His Doctorate was in New Testament Theology with a concentration on the Book of Revelation. He had three published works.

He began his ministry in 1965 establishing a new mission church in Coalinga, CA. He served congregations in Wisconsin, Michigan and South Carolina. Dean also served a University Pastor at Capital University for five years. His final call was as the SC Synod Director of Missions and Stewardship. He also served as a Stewardship Key Leader of the ELCA.

In addition to Dean’s serving the Lord, he was a devoted husband, father, grand- and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Peg; daughter, Laura Hudson (Tim), and son, David Piper (Arleen), both of Columbus OH. He had four grandchildren: Lt. Joshua Hudson, Rachel Peddicord, Kelly and Holly Piper.

Dean had two step-daughters, Joelle Vanden Broeke (Dean), of Spring Hill FL and Mindy Thompson of Kalamazoo MI. His step-grandchildren are Kristen Launder, Joseph Hughes, Courtney Bloesma, Chase Vanden Broeke, Lincoln and Max Thompson.

Dean was predeceased by his brother, John Piper, and his parents, Frank and Florence Piper.

Besides his love for his family and his Lord, Dean had a passion for golf, having played high school and college golf in OH. After playing golf for over 60 years, he finally got his first hole-in-one. He loved sports of any kind especially the Tampa Bay teams.

The memorial service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 2pm.

The Rev. Jon-Marc MacLean officiating.

Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages FL 32159 for World Hunger or Endowment Fund.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Larry Moran was wrong about which president canceled weapons program

A Village of Osceola Hills resident in a Letter to the Editor rebuts Larry Moran’s recent allegation about which president canceled a weapons program.

Speed bumps at tunnel near Freedom Pointe

A Village of Santo Domingo resident writes in a Letter to the Editor that the speed bump issue at the golf cart tunnel near Freedom Pointe has apparently gone from bad to worse.

Selling off Lady Lake’s water is not worth it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident urges Lady Lake officials to remember that water is a precious resource. Selling it for development in Sumter County would be foolish.

Colin Powell was a patriot while Trump was a draft dodger

A Village of Winifred resident writes that the late Colin Powell was a true patriot while former President Donald Trump was a draft dodger. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio puts his own political agenda first

The chairman of the Florida Democratic Party contends that U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is putting his own political agenda ahead of what’s best for Florida.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos