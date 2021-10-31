Do people know about UF IFAS Extension FCS programs?

To the Editor:

What do you know about UF IFAS Extension? Especially the FCS (Family Consumer Sciences) Program? Some of the people who live here have been using our services for years and know us well. But we have had five new faculty join this office in the past four years. One of the reasons you may not know about everything we do is because each County in the state (and across the country) is different.

Extension is a grass roots program that identifies the needs of people in each county and works at meeting those needs. Some of the many programs we have offered through FCS are similar to what many people know as home economics. We offer youth camps, online classes, face to face classes and in the case of money management, we do one-on-one assistance. Our topics are related to food safety, food preservation, meal planning and preparation, chronic disease prevention and management (diabetes, heart issues, bone health, and brain health) and general nutrition. We have even offered classes on maintaining our balance and preventing falls. We also address home buying, home maintenance, and everything financial. On occasion we offer topics on parenting and family relationships.

Thinking of these topics, we want to get to know what the public is interested in having us offer. We want to get to know the people and want them to get to know us! If anyone would like to offer ideas or learn more about what we do, they can contact me at [email protected] or call (352) 569-6871.

LuAnn Duncan

UF IFAS Extension Agent

FCS Sumter County