Sunday, October 31, 2021
Village of Piedmont artist’s work will be on display at Art Center Manatee in Bradenton

By Staff Report

Nancy Dias

Nancy Dias, a resident  of the Village of Piedmont, has learned her painting “New Beginning” has been accepted into the Acrylic Painters USA 2021 Juried Exhibition that is being held at the Art Center Manatee, Bradenton through Nov. 19.

Her painting was selected by juror Artist Tony Ortega who has exhibited extensively in the United States, Latin America, and other parts of the world.

Villager Nancy Dias has created "New Beginning."
Villager Nancy Dias has created “New Beginning.”

In addition to being accepted for the show, Dias was recognized as achieving Signature Member status in APUSA, she also holds Signature status in the Florida WC Society and Tallahassee WC Society.

More information and viewing of all the artwork can be found at this link https://acrylicpaintersusa.com/

 

