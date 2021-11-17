79.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
type here...

Bradenton Recreation Center and family pool to be closed Sunday

By Staff Report

The Bradenton Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Sunday, Nov. 21.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Bradenton Recreation Center at (352) 674-8380.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Motorcyclist’s DUI at Leesburg Bikefest

A Village of Pennecamp resident is “shocked” at a motorcyclist’s drunk driving arrest at Leesburg Bikefest. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Movie theaters reopening?

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if anyone knows when all three movie theaters in The Villages will be open again.

Who’s really running the White House?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident wonders who is really calling the shots at the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Kyle Rittenhouse was there to help

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Kyle Rittenhouse should be found innocent.

Too much political division in The Villages

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on political division in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos