The Bradenton Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Sunday, Nov. 21.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Bradenton Recreation Center at (352) 674-8380.
Bradenton Recreation Center and family pool to be closed Sunday
