61.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
type here...

60-bed hospital to be built near Trailwinds Village in Wildwood

By Staff Report

A 60-bed hospital is coming to Wildwood and will be built near Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. has announced plans to build three new acute care hospitals in Florida to help meet the state’s growing need for healthcare services.

In addition to the hospital in Wildwood, the new hospitals will include a 90-bed acute care facility in Gainesville and a 100-bed acute care hospital in Fort Myers. Construction is expected to begin next year.

HCA Healthcare currently has 47 hospitals in the state, where its comprehensive network of care, which includes more than 400 affiliated sites, is known as HCA Florida Healthcare.

Wildwood is experiencing a surge in population.

Wildwood’s population reached nearly 21,000 residents earlier this year, according to an estimate from the University of Florida Bureau of Economic and Business Research. As of April 1, the city had 20,909 residents, adding 5,179 permanent residents over the prior year. Wildwood added more than 270 homes a month over the past year, with most of those homes being built in The Villages.

UF Health, parent company of UF Health-The Villages Hospital and UF Health-Leesburg Hospital, is also planning a new 400-bed hospital at County Road 470 and the Florida Turnpike.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

CNN finally caves to pressure on Chris Cuomo

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that CNN finally caved to pressure on Chris Cuomo. However, he thinks CNN should take it a step farther.

Biblical perspective on our heritage

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a Biblical perspective on our heritage.

Harold Schwartz and the death of Spanish Springs Town Square

A Village of Summerhill resident contends that Harold Schwartz must be “spinning in his grave” over what is happening at his beloved Spanish Springs Town Square.

Why can’t we all get our points across without name-calling, bullying or harassing?

Why can’t we all get our point across without name-calling, bullying or harassing?

We shouldn’t wrongly glorify history

A Village of Virginia Trace resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about “American heritage” and contends we shouldn’t wrongly glorify history and gloss over truly heinous acts.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos