60-bed hospital to be built near Trailwinds Village in Wildwood

A 60-bed hospital is coming to Wildwood and will be built near Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. has announced plans to build three new acute care hospitals in Florida to help meet the state’s growing need for healthcare services.

In addition to the hospital in Wildwood, the new hospitals will include a 90-bed acute care facility in Gainesville and a 100-bed acute care hospital in Fort Myers. Construction is expected to begin next year.

HCA Healthcare currently has 47 hospitals in the state, where its comprehensive network of care, which includes more than 400 affiliated sites, is known as HCA Florida Healthcare.

Wildwood is experiencing a surge in population.

Wildwood’s population reached nearly 21,000 residents earlier this year, according to an estimate from the University of Florida Bureau of Economic and Business Research. As of April 1, the city had 20,909 residents, adding 5,179 permanent residents over the prior year. Wildwood added more than 270 homes a month over the past year, with most of those homes being built in The Villages.

UF Health, parent company of UF Health-The Villages Hospital and UF Health-Leesburg Hospital, is also planning a new 400-bed hospital at County Road 470 and the Florida Turnpike.