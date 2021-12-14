68.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Signage up at new Chipotle restaurant coming to Village Crossroads

By Staff Report

Signage is up at a new restaurant coming to Village Crossroads.

An opening date has yet to be announced for the new Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant coming to Lady Lake, but things are beginning to take shape at the former Sweet Tomatoes restaurant at 508 U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Sweet Tomatoes had a popular buffet-style service, but the restaurant was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interior of the restaurant is not yet open for viewing, but Chipotle specializes in tacos and mission burritos that are made to order in front of the customer. The new restaurant will also have a drive-through window.

The new Chipotle Mexican Grill is located at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.

Chipotle already has nearly 200 locations in Florida, including Ocala and Leesburg. Chipotle has 3,000 restaurants, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes’ America’s Best Employers and Fortune’s Most Admired Companies.

