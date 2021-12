Mary “Sue” Susan Cornwall, 76 of The Villages passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021. She was born November 5, 1945 in Rochester, NY to Gerald and Elizabeth “Regan” Troy. She is survived by her husband, Patrick Cornwall; her children: Collen Flood and Brian (Penny) Flood; her siblings: Bill (Eleanor) Troy, Pat (Ron) Demers, Nancy (Robb) Dehm; and 8 nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 N. Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.