Friday, December 17, 2021
Truman Recreation Center pickleball and tennis courts closed

By Staff Report

The TrumanRecreation Center pickleball and tennis courts will be closed for maintenance through Wednesday, Dec. 22.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Truman Recreation Center at (352) 751-2650.

