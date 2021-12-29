67.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Sprouts Farmers Market to be built at heavily traveled intersection in The Villages

By Staff Report

A Sprouts Farmers Market will be constructed at a heavily traveled intersection in The Villages.

The health-oriented grocer will be located in a new building to be constructed at the intersection of County Road 466 at Buena Vista Boulevard. The store will be built on the empty lot east of the Watercress Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care complex (formerly Elan Buena Vista.)

An overview of the Sprouts Farmers Market to be built at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages.

Sprouts Farmers Market is an American specialty grocer offering a health-oriented assortment that focuses on fresh and naturally derived products. Its offerings are especially focused on produce, which constituted around 22 percent of its sales last year. It was announced this week that The Villages Grown is negotiating a deal to sell its produce at Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market CEO Jack Sinclair said the  company, “will rely on new approaches to merchandising, real estate and the supply chain as it moves forward in a mid- and post-COVID-19 world,” according to a recent report in Supermarket News. He said Sprouts Farmers Market is aimed at “health enthusiasts.” 

Founded in 2002, the chain is most heavily concentrated in California, which accounted for more than one third of its 362 stores as of the end of 2020. The company has 35,000 team members.

