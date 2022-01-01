Angela Marie Coon

Angela Marie Giaco Coon, 69, of Summerfield, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family on December 22, 2021. Born in Brooklyn, NY on June 8, 1952, she was a longtime resident of New York City until she traded a tiny apartment in Flushing, Queens for acres of open space, fresh air, and freedom in Marion County in 1995. Ang wore many hats in life – daughter, sister, wife, aunt, friend – and put her heart and soul into all of them. She loved celebrating holidays with her family, dancing with her sister, a good laugh, and though more a lover than a fighter, she was an excellent shot. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time at home with her late husband, Lenny, and their constantly evolving herd of dogs and cats. She is survived by her sister Francine Moon (Robert) of Ocala, and her nephews Aaron LeSage (Victoria) of Tampa and Matt Giaco (John) of Phoenix, AZ. She was predeceased by her husband and partner of nearly 45 years, Leonard Coon, her parents Connie and Frank Giaco, and her brother Dominick. A celebration of life will be held at Sholom Park in Ocala on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:30pm. Dress colorfully!