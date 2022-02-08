Beverly Ann Alfrejd Blake, age 81, died on February 3, 2022, at the Casa Bella Hospice House in Lady Lake, Florida. Bev is survived by her husband Ronald Blake of Summerfield, Florida. Sister-in-law, Norma Alfrejd. Nieces Kristie Whittemore, April (Mark) Matusi, Aimee (Manny) Jimenz, Heather Alfrejd, and Robin Blake. Nephews, Michael (Camille) Alfrejd, Mark (Alisha) Alfrejd, Richard Alfrejd, Christopher Alfrejd, Tom Blake and Richard Blake. Special Friends, Larry and Rae Fran Gusewelle and Charlie and Shirley Barnett, as well as Robb and Aimee Hicks and Matt and Sarah Rush. Bev is preceded in death by her father, Carl T. Alfrejd, mother Edna Alfrejd, and her brothers, Donald and Robert Alfrejd, her father and mother in law, Lester and Evelyn Blake and brother-in-law Lee Blake, as well as special friends Judy and John Hicks. Bev was born on June 30, 1940 in Blue Island, Illinois to Carl T. and Edna Alfrejd. She attended Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa and obtained a bachelor’s degree in English Education. She later obtained a master’s degree from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, in Edwardsville, Illinois. Bev taught High School English in Nokomis and Edwardsville, Illinois. She also taught High School English and worked as the school librarian at May Pearl High School in May Pearl, Texas. She later taught English as a Second Language at Elgin Community College in Elgin, Illinois. She retired in 2000 and moved with her husband to Summerfield, Florida. She married the love of her life, Ron on June 24th, 1973, in her hometown of Blue Island, Illinois. Together in marriage, she and Ron enjoyed attending many sporting events, smooth jazz concerts and traveling. They met and made many wonderful friends along the way that will miss her dearly.

In her retirement, Bev enjoyed playing Bingo, Dominos and Maj Jong. She also honed her creative skills, learning to paint and arranging flowers. She continued to play bingo and arrange flowers in the days leading up to death. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Summerfield, serving as a communion usher and greeter.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for Friday, March 4th at 11am at Christ Lutheran Church of Summerfield, Florida with a luncheon to follow. Pastor Dave Connell will officiate. All are welcome to attend. Memorials can be made to the Christ Lutheran Church – Memorial Garden and will be accepted at the church, 15699 SE 80th Avenue, Summerfield, Florida 34491.