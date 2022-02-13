59.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Gary Nelson Wine

By Staff Report
Gary Nelson Wine
Gary Nelson Wine

Gary Nelson Wine, 64, of Belleview, Florida passed away February 10, 2022, at his Belleview home. He was the husband of Kathy Wine for 26 years. Gary was born in Marion, Ohio a son of the late Dale and Othelle Wine. Prior to his retirement he was a Life Sales Manager for AAA Auto Group Insurance. He was the Mayor of Belleview, FL from 1993 to 1996. He was the long-time president of the Belleview Dixie Youth and enjoyed coaching his children on the field as well. He had been a member of the Belleview Rotary Club and Belleview Chamber of Commerce. Gary had always been extremely involved in the operations and improvement of the City of Belleview and all that it entailed during his time living there, something that he was passionate about and enjoyed. Gary is survived by his wife, Kathy Wine and daughter, Erica and her husband, Scott of Belleview, FL and sons, Leonard Wine and his wife Lisa of Wesley Chapel, FL and Michael Wine and his wife, Brittany of Ocala, FL. He has 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He is also survived by brother, Brad and his wife Kathy of St. Augustine, FL and sister, Renee Tufts of Ocala, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bruce Wine The family will receive friends at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SR Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420 on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Belleview Cemetery. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.net.

