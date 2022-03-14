74 F
The Villages
Monday, March 14, 2022
Sandhill Crane Family Near Arnold Palmer Legends Country Club

By Staff Report

Check out this family of sandhill cranes spotted near the Arnold Palmer Legends Country Club in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

