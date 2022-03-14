Sandhill Crane Family Near Arnold Palmer Legends Country Club

Check out this family of sandhill cranes spotted near the Arnold Palmer Legends Country Club in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Check out this family of sandhill cranes spotted near the Arnold Palmer Legends Country Club in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.