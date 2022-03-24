69.4 F
Thursday, March 24, 2022
By Staff Report
James Preston Mowles, 78 of The Villages, FL was suddenly taken home to be with the Lord on February 27, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Luther & Janice Mowles; his sister Dorothy Blanchard; & brother Donald Mowles. He is survived by his son J.P. (Mary Pat) Mowles; his sisters Juanita (Denwood) Milby, Shirley McKinley; sister in law Ellen Mowles & his loving partner Carol Maddison. Preston grew up in Highland Springs, VA, where he graduated from Highland Springs High School and graduated from Richmond Professional Institute. He was the owner of Mowles Masonry Inc. in Richmond, VA. Preston had a zest for life and was always looking forward to the next big adventure. A celebration of life will be held on March 23, 2022 11:00 AM at North Lake Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be left to American Heart Association or Special Olympics.

