Friday, March 25, 2022
By Staff Report
Bruce Edward Philipp died peacefully at home on March 6, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Bruce was born on February 28, 1941, to Sidonia Schmidt and Edward Philipp on the family farm near Rudd, Iowa. He graduated from Charles City High School in 1959 and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University in 1963. He worked at Collins Radio (later Rockwell Collins) for most of his career. Bruce was intelligent, faithful, kind and quiet. He had numerous hobbies. After graduating college, he raced Formula V cars. His love for cars continued into his later life when he bought an MG. He and his wife enjoyed Motor Iowa trips and he loved sharing his car with the grandkids. Bruce also enjoyed golf, a love he shared with his wife and two daughters. He got three Holes in One during his retirement. He also enjoyed cooking and following Iowa State sports. Bruce looked forward to time with his five grandchildren with long golf cart rides and sharing snacks from his snack drawer. For the last fifteen years of his life, he divided his time between Cedar Rapids, IA, and The Villages, FL. Spending time in Florida brought him new friendships as well as renewing friendships from his youth. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilynn; daughters, Kellene (Leonel) Parra, and Stacy (David) Budde; and five grandchildren, Juliana Parra, Angela Parra, Alexandra Budde, Luke Budde and Andres Parra). He is further survived by his brother, Jerald (Louise) Philipp; and two brothers-in-law, Robert (Jerri) Cox and Larry (Sharon) Cox, as well as other extended family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army or your favorite mission at New Covenant Methodist Church.

