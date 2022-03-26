Volunteer tutors needed to help teach math and reading to local students

Tutors for Kids, an all-volunteer organization, is recruiting tutors to help students in reading and math in elementary schools in Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties.

The organization will provide in-depth orientation and training sessions for volunteers over the next few months in preparation for the 2022-23 school year.

Volunteers provide one-to-one classroom-based tutoring, usually in 20- to 30-minute sessions to students in kindergarten through fifth grade while working under the direction of the teacher. The group also provides new books as periodic rewards.

For more information, visit at www.tutorsforkidsinc.org. To volunteer, call 352-568-5843.