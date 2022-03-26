76.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 26, 2022
type here...

Volunteer tutors needed to help teach math and reading to local students

By Staff Report

Tutors for Kids, an all-volunteer organization, is recruiting tutors to help students in reading and math in elementary schools in Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties.

tutors
Tutors for Kids, an all-volunteer organization, is recruiting tutors to help students in reading and math in elementary schools in Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties.

The organization will provide in-depth orientation and training sessions for volunteers over the next few months in preparation for the 2022-23 school year.

Volunteers provide one-to-one classroom-based tutoring, usually in 20- to 30-minute sessions to students in kindergarten through fifth grade while working under the direction of the teacher. The group also provides new books as periodic rewards.

For more information, visit at www.tutorsforkidsinc.org. To volunteer, call 352-568-5843.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Residents need to be involved in decisions about apartment parking in Spanish Springs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident says residents should be involved in upcoming decisions about reserved parking spaces for apartment dwellers at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Lake Miona Trail needs our support

A Villager encourages residents to support a plan for the Lake Miona Trail, in spite of the burgeoning costs. He suggests that Villagers in the north also deserve a scenic path for walking and birding. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Theft of my husband’s handicapped placard

A Village of Buttonwood woman writes that her husband’s Florida DMV Handicap Parking Placard was stolen from his golf cart. He has trouble walking and the golf cart is his only means of transportation.

Commissioner Gilpin demonstrates blatant disregard for voters

A Villager attended this past Tuesday’s Sumter County Commission meeting and says Commissioner Doug Gilpin demonstrated his blatant disregard for the voters of the county. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We admire Villagers who want to show their faith

A couple from the Village of Bonnybrook, in a Letter to the Editor, offers support for Villagers who want to show their faith by displaying little white crosses.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos