64.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
type here...

Connie Taylor

By Staff Report
Connie Taylor
Connie Taylor

Connie Taylor, 48, passed away in Summerfield, Florida on March 10, 2022. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio to Carol Cunningham and was the beloved daughter of Ron and Mary Boilegh. She was a loving mother to her children, James, Zachary, and Caitlin. Her passions were the loving care of her pets and gardening. She also loved spending time with her family and friends. Connie is survived by her mother, Mary (Jim) Patrick, her son, Zachary Taylor of Ohio, her daughter, Caitlin Zatezalo of Florida, and her life partner, Mark Jarzonmbek. Connie and Mark moved to Florida from Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. Connie is also survived by her step-siblings, Jilda Lewis, Chris (Amy) Patrick, Tony Patrick, Cindy (Vince) Todd, and David (Natalie) Patrick. Mark’s mother, Pauline Moslen, and his sisters, Leslie Molinaro, Rachel Moslen and Laura DeSantis also survive Connie. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins survive her as well. Connie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marion and Anne Maul and Bill and Dorothy Boilegh, her father, Ron Boilegh, her son, James Boilegh, half-brother, Michael Cunningham. Mark’s father, Anthony Joseph Jarzombek and his step-father, Bob Moslen also predeceased her.

She passed too soon and will be greatly missed!

Services for Connie will be held up north at a later date and she will be laid to rest beside her son at Fort Stuben Cemetery in Winterville, Ohio.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

How will apartment dwellers deal with noise at Spanish Springs?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident wonders how apartment dwellers at Spanish Springs Town Square will deal with noise from the square and the bars.

I proudly take a bow

A Village of Virginia Trace resident accepts the challenge from a fellow resident and proudly takes a bow as a supporter of President Biden.

The little white cross shouldn’t be offensive

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident contends the little white cross should not be considered offensive.

Parking for apartment dwellers at town square

A reader offers his thoughts on parking at town square to be reserved for apartment dwellers.

Little white cross controversy is making CDD 8 look ridiculous

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident weighs in on the little white cross controversy.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos