Connie Taylor, 48, passed away in Summerfield, Florida on March 10, 2022. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio to Carol Cunningham and was the beloved daughter of Ron and Mary Boilegh. She was a loving mother to her children, James, Zachary, and Caitlin. Her passions were the loving care of her pets and gardening. She also loved spending time with her family and friends. Connie is survived by her mother, Mary (Jim) Patrick, her son, Zachary Taylor of Ohio, her daughter, Caitlin Zatezalo of Florida, and her life partner, Mark Jarzonmbek. Connie and Mark moved to Florida from Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. Connie is also survived by her step-siblings, Jilda Lewis, Chris (Amy) Patrick, Tony Patrick, Cindy (Vince) Todd, and David (Natalie) Patrick. Mark’s mother, Pauline Moslen, and his sisters, Leslie Molinaro, Rachel Moslen and Laura DeSantis also survive Connie. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins survive her as well. Connie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marion and Anne Maul and Bill and Dorothy Boilegh, her father, Ron Boilegh, her son, James Boilegh, half-brother, Michael Cunningham. Mark’s father, Anthony Joseph Jarzombek and his step-father, Bob Moslen also predeceased her.

She passed too soon and will be greatly missed!

Services for Connie will be held up north at a later date and she will be laid to rest beside her son at Fort Stuben Cemetery in Winterville, Ohio.