Rotary Clubs bring Professor Sko to Harbor View Elementary

The Noon and Evening chapters of the Rotary Club of The Villages recently teamed up to bring the Professor Sko Science Show to Harbor View Elementary School in Summerfield.

“It was a great show,” said school principal Robert Hensel. “Professor Sko was energetic and engaging. Our kids were excited to see science in action and to learn about waves.”

According to her web page, Professor Sko is taking the science world by storm! Along with her robot lab assistants, Rusty and Sparky, and the mysterious lord Dark Matter, she invigorates students and gets them excited about science and teaching science! She is a science teacher’s best friend by providing content that supports both public school and home school curriculum.

Evening Rotarians Tim Treat and Martha Friedman volunteered to help Professor Sko set up and take down the program. School staff member Caitlan Nesbitt enjoyed playing the role of a Robot.

“We realize the schools don’t have resources for these special programs, so when the Noon Rotary asked us if we wanted to be involved, the club was excited to help. Several of our members are regular volunteers at Harbour View,” said Julie Schmied, President of the Rotary Club of The Villages Evening.