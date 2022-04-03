69.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 3, 2022
type here...

Rotary Clubs bring Professor Sko to Harbor View Elementary

By Staff Report

The Noon and Evening chapters of the Rotary Club of The Villages recently teamed up to bring the Professor Sko Science Show to Harbor View Elementary School in Summerfield.

Prof Sko 2 Robots
The Noon and Evening chapters of the Rotary Club of The Villages recently teamed up to bring the Professor Sko Science Show to Harbor View Elementary School in Summerfield.

“It was a great show,” said school principal Robert Hensel. “Professor Sko was energetic and engaging. Our kids were excited to see science in action and to learn about waves.”

According to her web page, Professor Sko is taking the science world by storm! Along with her robot lab assistants, Rusty and Sparky, and the mysterious lord Dark Matter, she invigorates students and gets them excited about science and teaching science! She is a science teacher’s best friend by providing content that supports both public school and home school curriculum.

Evening Rotarians Tim Treat and Martha Friedman volunteered to help Professor Sko set up and take down the program. School staff member Caitlan Nesbitt enjoyed playing the role of a Robot.

“We realize the schools don’t have resources for these special programs, so when the Noon Rotary asked us if we wanted to be involved, the club was excited to help.  Several of our members are regular volunteers at Harbour View,” said Julie Schmied, President of the Rotary Club of The Villages Evening.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Greens want us to believe that all fossil fuels are bad

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends that the Greens want us to believe that all fossil fuels are bad. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Let’s save our energy for the important violations

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that The Villages focus on important violations rather than little white crosses.

Change coming in how Medicare patients move to rehab

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident warns that the pandemic rules are coming to an end and there will be a change in how Medicare patients move to rehab.

Man up and tell us who you are

A Village of Hacienda South resident is calling out the person who made the anonymous complaint about a Villager’s little white cross. She says the complainer needs to “man up” and reveal his identity.

Check out President Zelensky’s TV show on Netflix

A Village of Sanibel resident points out the President Zelensky’s TV show, which originally thrust him into the limelight and ultimately the presidency, is worth watching.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos