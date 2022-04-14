Nanette Neddoff Carter, beloved wife and mother, passed away in peace on Thursday, April 7th, 2022, in Summerfield, FL.

Nanette was born on January 9, 1949, in Kingston, PA, to Fred and Mary McCobin Neddoff. Nanette graduated from Berwick High School in 1966, followed by Penn State University where she met her love, Robert.

Surviving is her husband of 54 years, Robert; her son, Shawn and his wife Cheryl, her daughter, Danielle, and her sister, Dr. Natalia Lee Gardener.

Her passion for her family was apparent to all who knew her. She loved helping others, the theatre, and sharing stories of times gone by. Nanette spent her summers in Lopez, PA; a place where a lot of her childhood was spent.

She was a member of St. Marks, Orthodox Church in Belleview, FL, loved performing and directing local theatre, and assisted in providing meals to less fortunate people at the Community of Gratitude.

Guests will be received at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, on Friday, April 15, 2022, from 4-7pm, and also Saturday morning, April 16, 2022, from 9:30-10:30am. A Burial Service will follow at 10:30 AM with Rev. Dennis Hendershot presiding. Interment will then follow in St. Vladimir’s Cemetery in Lopez, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter or Wounded Warrior Project in Nanette’s name.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.