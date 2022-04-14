70 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 14, 2022
type here...

Nanette Neddoff Carter

By Staff Report
Nanette Neddoff Carter
Nanette Neddoff Carter

Nanette Neddoff Carter, beloved wife and mother, passed away in peace on Thursday, April 7th, 2022, in Summerfield, FL.

Nanette was born on January 9, 1949, in Kingston, PA, to Fred and Mary McCobin Neddoff. Nanette graduated from Berwick High School in 1966, followed by Penn State University where she met her love, Robert.

Surviving is her husband of 54 years, Robert; her son, Shawn and his wife Cheryl, her daughter, Danielle, and her sister, Dr. Natalia Lee Gardener.

Her passion for her family was apparent to all who knew her. She loved helping others, the theatre, and sharing stories of times gone by. Nanette spent her summers in Lopez, PA; a place where a lot of her childhood was spent.

She was a member of St. Marks, Orthodox Church in Belleview, FL, loved performing and directing local theatre, and assisted in providing meals to less fortunate people at the Community of Gratitude.

Guests will be received at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, on Friday, April 15, 2022, from 4-7pm, and also Saturday morning, April 16, 2022, from 9:30-10:30am. A Burial Service will follow at 10:30 AM with Rev. Dennis Hendershot presiding. Interment will then follow in St. Vladimir’s Cemetery in Lopez, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter or Wounded Warrior Project in Nanette’s name.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s not limit the nice walking paths to the south end of The Villages

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is excited about the Lake Miona Walking Trail and contends nice paths should not be limited to the south end of The Villages.

Nightmare on New York City subway

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from New York offers his impression of the smoky subway shooting.

The Developer is replacing Brett Hage with John Temple

A Villager running for the Florida House of Representatives claims the Developer is replacing state Rep. Brett Hage with John Temple.

Villager with sidewalk problem

A former resident of The Villages writes that the case of a woman who has to remove a sidewalk that has been in place for more than two decades is a reminder of why he no longer lives in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Does Russia need a Marshall Plan?

A Village of Sanibel resident looks at Putin’s power and the corruption in Russia and wonders if Marshall plan is needed there. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos