Mold growing on home in The Villages where owners are deceased and utilities shut off

Mold is growing on a home in The Villages where the owners are deceased and the utilities have been shut off.

The home, located at 1380 Florence Path in the Village of Liberty Park, was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors.

A complaint was received Jan. 5 about the mold on the vinyl siding at the home.

“The violation is quite obvious,” said Supervisor Walter Martin while reviewing the photographs that were submitted as evidence at the public hearing.

“It’s really an abandoned house at this point,” said Supervisor Reed Panos.

He added that mold is a real problem in The Villages and some older residents may struggle to get onto ladders and keep up with keeping mold off their homes.

“I am very sensitive to the many residents that are getting past the point at which they have the capabilities of taking care of something that invasive,” Panos said.

The Garelicks purchased the home in 2006 for $244,800. They were the original owners.

Community Standards noted that the Garelicks’ property is being maintained by a property preservation company. The company claimed a work order had been put in March 25. However, when Community Standards checked the home this week, the work had not been performed.

The CDD 5 board voted to provide seven days for the property to be brought into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, a $150 fine will be imposed to be followed by $50 daily fines until the property is brought into compliance.