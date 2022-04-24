Marylou McCarthy of Summerfield, FL, formerly of Scituate, MA, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2022. She was 80 years old.

Born on May 16, 1941 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Irene Place and the late Alexander Maher. Mrs. McCarthy was an English professor in the College of Professional Studies at Northeastern University after working for many years at the Carney Hospital in various roles including contracts management.

Marylou earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northeastern University while in her 50s, proving that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. Marylou enjoyed traveling with her husband, the late Jack McCarthy, to their favorite places, including Ireland, Chatham, MA, and Naples, FL where they enjoyed their winters as snowbirds for many years. She also sang in the choir at St. Mary of the Nativity Church in Scituate, where she was a loyal and faithful parishioner.

She was the beloved wife of the late Jack McCarthy, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage. She is survived by her sons John McCarthy of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Kevin McCarthy and his wife Angie of Burke, VA; her daughter Lauren Tafur and her husband Nino, of Leesburg, FL; and her grandchildren Vanessa, Andrea, and Connor Tafur, and Erin and Alison McCarthy. She was the loving sister to the late Richard Maher, Peter Maher, and the late Janice Jenkins. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Marylou was the sweetest and kindest soul – brightening everyone’s day with her cheerful disposition and caring words. Her love of her children provided them with the happiest childhood she could, and her selfless sacrifices along the way enabled them to have the best educations and opportunities she and her husband could offer. She had many friends – both in Scituate and in Florida – and had the gift of being a great listener and storyteller who genuinely valued her family and friends. To top it off, she had a wicked sense of humor, which she shared right up until her final days with her brother Peter, who could always make her laugh. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 4PM to 8PM at Gaffey-Richardson Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate, MA 02066. Funeral service will take place on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10AM at St. Mary of the Nativity Catholic Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate, MA 02066. Internment to follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 990 La Grange Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132.