Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Don’t glamorize the failure of Katie Belle’s

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I understand that longtime residents have pleasant memories of Katie Belle’s, but it closed because it didn’t have enough business. Couples going there one or two times a year can’t support the business. I tend to believe that The Villages executives have done due diligence to find a business to replace it. Let Katie Belle’s rest in your memory as the booming business you remember and let The Villages carry on their business to support all the businesses in Spanish Springs.

Larry Neuber
Village of St. Catherine

 

