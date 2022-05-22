85.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Eldred (Skip) Spurgeon

By Staff Report

Eldred (Skip) Spurgeon, age 79, a follower of Jesus Christ, was called home to his Heavenly Father on May 16th, 2022.

Skip is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy and their children Amy Spurgeon from Blue Ridge, Texas, Beth (Tom) Guilford from Cape Coral, Florida, Scott (Mindy) Spurgeon from Weirsdale, Florida and son-in-law Chuck (Stephanie) Hale from Wildwood, Florida. Five grandchildren; Beverly (James) Wiberg, Jessica Dilley, Brittney (Keith) Staple, Emily Spurgeon, Chris Hale, nine great-grandchildren and sister Anita Anderson. He was preceded in death by his daughter Stephanie Hale and granddaughter Katie Guilford.

Skip was born in Portland, Michigan where he graduated from Portland High School in 1961 and then attended Michigan State University. After his parents moved from Portland to northern Michigan Skip looked forward to deer hunting trips in his converted school bus with a group of guys for many hunting seasons.

He was a builder/developer in Michigan for many years and then moved to Florida with his entire family in 1991. Skip and Judy moved to The Villages in 2010 where he enjoyed playing in the New Horizons Band and playing cribbage and hearts with many friends they made over the years. In 1957 while Skip was in high school he and a group of friends started the Savoy’s playing big band music for many events. Years later Skip reconnected with a previous band member in The Villages and together they started the Savoy’s up again and enjoyed playing at different recreation centers around The Villages.

Skip was blessed having his family in Florida for many years which offered him the ability to spend quality time with his children and grandchildren. His happiest memories were spending time in the pool and playing games with his grandchildren. He enjoyed every laughter filled family gathering and memorable vacations. To the nine great grandchildren, Skip will always be “Grandpa Whippersnapper”.

