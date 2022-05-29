Patricia Ellen Gill, 78, of Summerfield passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala.

Patricia Ellen Gill was a native of Savannah, Georgia and moved to this area from Sarasota, FL in 1972. Mrs. Gill was a retired Realtor. She was a former member of the Women’s Club, and the Garden Club, she was also an accomplished Arena Polo Player.

Survivors include her children, Steven Christopher Gill, Summer Rae Gill (Chris); brothers Richard Jones, Bruce Jones (Darlene); brother-in-law Roy (Ardel) Gill, Cousin Ginger Tate, and 4 grand fur babies (Finnegan, Legend, Pilot, and Coby). She is predeceased by the love of her life Stanley “Ray” Gill and her parents Eugene and Verdie Jones, and brother Warren Jones.

Patti had an intense love of the outdoors with her favorite pastimes including planting flowers and mowing the farm. Patti was much loved for being a kind, spunky, and loving woman to all who her met her including the many dogs, cats, and horses that she raised and rescued over her years. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Marion County Humane Society.