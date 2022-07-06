94.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
By Staff Report
Gail Annette Wilson, 70, of The Villages, Florida passed away July 2, 2022, at Mission Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care, Oxford, Florida. She was the wife of Gary Wilson for 30 years.

Gail was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Samuel and Rose Fiorenzo. Prior to her retirement she worked for over 40 years for Metro Health Center and OBGYN Associates where she was a Lab Technician. Gail and Gary moved to Florida in May of 2018 from Pennsylvania. She was a great cook and make a great sauce. She enjoyed golf and gardening. She and Gary were married at the Disney Caribbean Resort at the gazebo. They were members of the Disney Vacation Club’s Key West Resort. Gail loved golf, pool time, car trips and going on cruises with Gary and Friends.

Gail is survived by her husband Gary and sister, Lynn Fiorenzo of Erie, PA and a brother, Craig Fiorenzo and his wife Wendy of Erie, PA.

