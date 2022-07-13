92.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Culver’s customers celebrate opening of new restaurant near The Villages

By Staff Report

Culver’s customers are celebrating the opening of a new restaurant near The Villages.

The Culver’s is now open at the at the Beaumont development on County Road 466A in Wildwood. It opened on July 5. The dining room and the drive-up have been doing a brisk business since opening.

The Culver's restaurant is now open at the Beaumont development in Wildwood.
The Culver’s restaurant is now open at the Beaumont development in Wildwood.
The drive-up lane has been doing a brisk business at the new Culver's restaurant.
The drive-up lane has been doing a brisk business at the new Culver’s restaurant.

The Beaumont Culver’s is the second in The Villages area. The other is located at Southern Trace Plaza.

Known for its butter burgers and frozen custard, Culver’s now has about 4,300 franchise restaurants in the United States and Canada. The first restaurant was founded 38 years ago in Sauk City, Wis., by Craig and Lea Culver.

