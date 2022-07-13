Culver’s customers celebrate opening of new restaurant near The Villages

Culver’s customers are celebrating the opening of a new restaurant near The Villages.

The Culver’s is now open at the at the Beaumont development on County Road 466A in Wildwood. It opened on July 5. The dining room and the drive-up have been doing a brisk business since opening.

The Beaumont Culver’s is the second in The Villages area. The other is located at Southern Trace Plaza.

Known for its butter burgers and frozen custard, Culver’s now has about 4,300 franchise restaurants in the United States and Canada. The first restaurant was founded 38 years ago in Sauk City, Wis., by Craig and Lea Culver.