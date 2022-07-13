John Raymond Sramek (“Sram”), 67, of The Villages, Florida, left this world in peace and in the arms of his wife on June 30, 2022, at their home in The Villages.

He was the loving husband of Susan McClodden Sramek. John was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on June 9, 1955, the eldest son of the late Jim and Jeanne (Ironside) Sramek. He graduated from the University of Iowa and had made his lifelong career as a painter. He was happily married to Susan who was his partner in life for many decades.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Jeanne, sister, Jane, and brother, Jimmy and his father-in-law, Stan Bazan. He is survived by his wife, Susan, her (their) son and his family, Michael McClodden (Marlene) and grandson, Sebastian, his mother-in-law, Dolores Bazan, three sisters, Judy (Bob) Lehman, Janice (Aaron) Haecker and Joyce Sramek, nieces and nephews, Andrea (Matt) White and great nephew, Everett “EJ”, Brian (Maggie) Lehman, Adam (Stephanie) Haecker and Katie Haecker, aunts Pat Matthews and Mary Ironside, and an abundance of friends. John was always grateful.

Besides tinkering in the garage, riding his bike, walking, swimming, listening to his copious collection of music, and strumming his guitar, John enjoyed being home with Susan and relished a simple life. He had very fond memories of going to Cass Lake with the family on vacation, going on fishing trips with his Dad, brother, Jimmy, and nephew, Brian, and riding Ragbrai in Iowa with his good friends and cycling buddies. He was an avid reader and crossword “wiz”. Sram was one of a kind. He will be missed by all, and will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Mass on Thu, July 14 at 8:30 am at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Pl, Lady Lake, FL 32159, and breakfast after at the Paradise Rec Center, 1403 Paradise Dr, The Villages, FL 32159. Also, there will be a Memorial Mass on Sat, July 30 at 10:30 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 1350 Lyndhurst Dr, Hiawatha, IA 52233, as well as a “RIP Sram” celebration on Sat, July 30, 5 pm to midnight at the Knights of Columbus, 1620 E Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402.

In lieu of flowers, and if you desire, donations may be made to Camp Courageous, 12007 190th St, Monticello, IA 52310, the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html, or LassiterWare Cares non-profit, 1317 Citizens Blvd., Leesburg, FL 34748.

Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SR Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420.