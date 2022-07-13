Richard Raymond Rodriguez, age 84, died of heart failure on July 6th, 2022, in The Villages, Florida.

Richard is survived by his wife, Mildred, of The Villages, his brother, Raymond, of West Palm Beach, his children, Richard E., Toni Ann, and Russel, and his grandchildren, Brooke, Patrick, Alison, Sarah, and Madison. He is preceded in death by his father, Emilio, and his mother, Lina, of Queens.

Richard was born on September 1st, 1937, in New York City, New York, to parents Emilio and Lina. He graduated from Rockland Community College in 1966 with a degree in criminal justice. In 1968, he moved to Queens and accepted a position as an NYPD officer, where he served for more than 10 years.

Richard was a great family man and a loving father and grandfather. He married Mildred in 1961 and the couple had three children together.

Richard was a social, active man who was deeply involved in his family for the majority of his life. He enjoyed golfing, horse racing, and spending time with his wife. His family and friends will always remember him as a strong, wise, and loving person.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 23rd, from 1 pm to 4 pm, at Patriot Hills Golf Club. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Richard’s life. The family would like to thank all those offering their love and support during these trying times. Flowers and donations can be sent to 593 Ybor Ln, The Villages, Florida 32163.