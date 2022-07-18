86.9 F
The Villages
Monday, July 18, 2022
Woman stabbed in buttocks seeks treatment at hospital in Leesburg

By Staff Report
Desiree Deborah Martin

A woman stabbed in the buttocks in an apparent dispute over money sought treatment for the wound at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

The woman, who was interviewed Friday night at the hospital by Fruitland Park police, said she was stabbed by 33-year-old Desiree Deborah Martin who lives at 213 W. Mirror Lake in Fruitland Park.

The woman said she had gone to Martin’s residence to pick up money from Martin’s boyfriend, according to an arrest report. The woman was sitting in a car and counting the money when Martin started “running her mouth.” The woman and her driver started to leave, but Martin continued yelling at her. The woman got out of the car “expecting” to fight Martin. When Martin pulled out a pocket knife, the woman turned around to get back into her vehicle. That’s when Martin stabbed her with the pocket knife.

When Martin was interviewed, she claimed she was “defending” herself.

She was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

