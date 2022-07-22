91.9 F
The Villages
Friday, July 22, 2022
Hibiscus Recreation Center billiards room will be closed

By Staff Report

The Hibiscus Recreation Center billiards room will be closed for table renovations Wednesday, July 27 through Friday, July 29.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Hibiscus Recreation Center at (352) 751-6761.

