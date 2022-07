Villagers and area residents are cheering the opening of a new Dairy Queen as summer heats up.

The new restaurant, known for ice cream and blizzards and all sorts of cool treats, opened this week on U.S. 301 at County Road 472 in Oxford.

On opening day, a steady stream of customers were pouring in and out of the restaurant, in search of that famous ice cream as well as food fresh off the grill.