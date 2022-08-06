We don’t need to pay to replace unnecessary decorations

To the Editor:

The attorney’s memo regarding the homeowners responsibility to replace the cheap, made not to last decorations in Brownwood is ridiculous. Neither makes the area special. Neither are used by homeowners when at Brownwood. There’s a difference between keeping the area updated and useable and wasting over $200,000 to replace unnecessary decorations! Shouldn’t those who are to be forced to contribute have a vote? Seems a lot more reasonable to me. I’m genuinely concerned about how much of the extras are being dumped into the homeowners lap. Something has to change!

Kathy Kaminski

Village of St. James