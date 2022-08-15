Villager suspected of impaired driving refuses to provide urine sample to police

A Villager suspected of impaired driving refused to provide a urine sample to police.

Rebecca Lynn Shuford, 61, who lives in the Birchbrook Villas located behind Mulberry Grove Plaza, was driving a gray Dodge pickup shortly before noon Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she made an abrupt U-turn, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The driver of another vehicle was forced to slam on the brakes to avoid a collision. A traffic stop was initiated at RaceTrac.

“I’m not drunk or on drugs,” the South Carolina native told the officer.

However, her eyes were glassy and her pupils were constricted.

She was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but couldn’t follow instructions. The exercises had to be stopped out of concern for her safety.

Shuford provided a breath sample that registered .000 blood alcohol content.

She was asked to provide a urine sample, but politely declined and said she did not have to use the restroom. She was offered water, but refused. She was warned that not providing a urine sample could be considered a refusal to submit to testing. She still refused to submit the urine sample.

Shuford was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to testing. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.