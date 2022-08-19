Chamber poll shows DeSantis with solid lead over Democratic challengers

The latest Florida Chamber of Commerce statewide poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a solid lead over his potential Democratic challengers heading into November.

DeSantis enjoys an 8 percent lead (51-43 percent) over former Gov. Charlie Crist, benefiting from 87 percent support from Republicans and 48 percent support from NPAs. Crist earned 43 percent support from NPAs. DeSantis also has a 7 percent lead over Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

The poll also found that DeSantis has high job approval numbers, while President Joe Biden’s job approval numbers have plummeted. More than half of voters (54 percent) approve of the job DeSantis is doing as governor, with 88 percent of Republicans and 52 percent of NPAs approving of his job as governor. The governor has an overwhelming approval amongst Hispanic voters with 65 percent approving of his performance and only 32 percent disapproving, the poll found.

Biden’s numbers are quite the opposite, with almost 6 out of 10 voters disapproving of the job he is doing as president, according to the poll.

Vital issues heading into the November general election

Inflation and food prices are a top concern for Florida voters with 67 percent saying it is a major issue heading into the November election. Gas prices are a major concern for Florida voters with almost 6 out of 10 Florida voters believing it’s a critically important issue before the November General election.

