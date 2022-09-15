87.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 15, 2022
The world according to Biden

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In what world does President Biden reside? In his world 8%+ inflation is great. In his world $4 gas is just fine. In his world paying off student loans with our tax money is just fine and allowing a southern border, he vowed to protect, to become a free passage of millions of illegal aliens to come into our country with drugs that kill our children is A-OK. In his world calling 80 million Loyal Americans “fascists” is just fine with him.
His world is also occupied by his minions of democrat legislators and supporters who live and support him as he recklessly devastates our economy and safety in a dangerous real world.
We must help him come into the real world and vote Republican in November. They will stop his ludicrous activity and start him on a path to recovery (and save our nation.)

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

