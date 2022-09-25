82.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 25, 2022
type here...

Hurricane fears prompting gas lines in The Villages

By Staff Report

Fears of a potential hurricane were prompting gas lines Sunday in The Villages.

The Marathon service station at Lake Deaton Plaza was down to one pump by 11 a.m. Sunday. A long circular line formed for the single pump, with each motorist hoping to fill up or top off their gas tank. A clerk at the Marathon station said there was no certainty as to when a tanker might be arriving with more fuel.

A long circular line formed at the Marathon station at Lake Deaton Plaza
A long circular line formed at the Marathon station at Lake Deaton Plaza.

The single pump operating was dispensing ethanol-free golf cart fuel. Desperate drivers were filling their tanks with that fuel as it was all that was available.

The Walmart gas station at Sarasota Plaza was completely dry by noon Sunday. A clerk at the station said she was hopeful a refill tanker would be replenishing the fuel supply later in the afternoon.

A clerk cleans off the pumps at Walmart at Sarasota Plaza. The station was out of gas by noon Sunday
A clerk cleans off the pumps at Walmart at Sarasota Plaza. The station was out of gas by noon Sunday.

Are you having trouble getting fuel? Share your story at [email protected].

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages is a business

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident reminds her fellow Villagers that The Villages is a business.

The Trump comedy hour continues non-stop

A Village of McClure resident continues to chuckle as “the Trump comedy hour” continues. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Our representatives need to wake up to traffic problem

A Water Oak resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges political representatives to wake up to the local traffic problems, particularly on Rolling Acres Road.

I finally agree with Marsha Shearer!

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is surprised to discover that he finally agrees with Villages-News.com columnist Marsha Shearer.

Keep an eye on Medicare privatization

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident warns his fellow residents to keep a watchful eye on steps to privatize Medicare.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos