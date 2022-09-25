Hurricane fears prompting gas lines in The Villages

Fears of a potential hurricane were prompting gas lines Sunday in The Villages.

The Marathon service station at Lake Deaton Plaza was down to one pump by 11 a.m. Sunday. A long circular line formed for the single pump, with each motorist hoping to fill up or top off their gas tank. A clerk at the Marathon station said there was no certainty as to when a tanker might be arriving with more fuel.

The single pump operating was dispensing ethanol-free golf cart fuel. Desperate drivers were filling their tanks with that fuel as it was all that was available.

The Walmart gas station at Sarasota Plaza was completely dry by noon Sunday. A clerk at the station said she was hopeful a refill tanker would be replenishing the fuel supply later in the afternoon.

Are you having trouble getting fuel? Share your story at [email protected].