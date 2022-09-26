Sumter County officials advise Villagers to shelter in homes during hurricane

Sumter County emergency officials are advising Villagers to remain in their homes during Hurricane Ian.

Officials said that the homes in the Sumter County portion of the The Villages have been constructed homes “above the 100-year floodplain,” and also have been built to standards to withstand the predicted winds of the storm.

However, Sumter County officials are advising consideration of evacuation or seeking of shelter for residents of mobile, manufactured and modular homes and recreational vehicles and those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas near the river.

“Plan to go to a friend or family member in the local area that do not need to evacuate,” said David Casto, director of Emergency Management for Sumter County. “If planning to evacuate, have a destination and plan the trip early. If no other options are available, go to one of the local shelters only as a last option. And, don’t forget to bring your needed items such as medications.”

If you have no choice but to go to a shelter, do not leave your home until officials announce that the shelter is open. Information about shelters can be found online through our website or by calling the Citizen Information Center at (352) 689-4400. Shelters do not have cots, blankets or other supplies so bring your own. Locations can change, so stay informed.

Sumter County General Population Shelters that will be opening on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at 5 p.m. include:

• Sumter Fairgrounds, 7620 SR 471. Webster.

• Wildwood Elementary School, 300 Huey St. in Wildwood.

There is a special needs shelter at the Wildwood Community Center at 6500 Powell Road. That shelter will open Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.

Other general population shelters will open as needed. Please continue to check our website for updates or call 352-689-4400 for an updated listing of shelters.

All shelters are pet-friendly, so do not leave your pet at home. If heading to a shelter, bring the following:

• Identification such as a driver’s licenses.

• Bedding (cot, air mattress, blanket, pillow).

• Food and water.

• Prescriptions.

• Extra baby food or formula.

• Toiletries (tooth brush and paste, body soap, etc.).

• Games or sources of entertainment.

• Necessary supplies for your pet.

Please DO NOT bring:

• Weapons.

• Illegal drugs.

• Alcohol.

Remember to check before proceeding to a shelter. Not all shelters are opened during an event or they may have reached capacity. Call (352) 689-4400 to confirm that they are accepting evacuees before going to a shelter.

If looking to stay at a local hotel, Casto advises that they are first come, first serve and often fill up quickly with evacuees from the coast.

If an evacuation is necessary, know if and when to do so. You might not need to evacuate if you live in a site-built structure or are not located in an area subject to flooding. The evacuation order may not apply to you.

If you live in a mobile home, even if it’s well away from the water and tied down, wind could pose a threat to your safety.

If you feel that you must evacuate, please make sure that you do so far enough in advance. Just remember that the Florida Turnpike and I-75 merge in Wildwood, and evacuees from other areas will also be traveling north.

You can also find more information www.sumterprepares.com.

