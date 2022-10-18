77.8 F
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Lady Lake man jailed after firing shotgun over ‘disrespect’ shown to his mother

By Meta Minton
A Lady Lake man was jailed after firing a shotgun over “disrespect” shown to his mother.

Jesse George Keener, 20, was arrested early Saturday morning at his home at 1545 County Road 25 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm.

Keener tried to intervene in an argument between his sister and her boyfriend taking place at the family home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The boyfriend left the home and began walking toward a barn in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Keener and his mother also went outside and got into an argument with the boyfriend. That’s when Keener became upset with how the boyfriend was “disrespecting” his mother, the report said.

Keener retrieved a shotgun and fired one single buckshot round into the air. He told police he was trying to “scare” the boyfriend. Keener complained that his sister and her boyfriend “continuously” argue and fight, the report said.

Keener was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was relesed after posting $5,000 bond.

