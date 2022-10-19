62 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
type here...

Habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles nabbed near Oakland Hills

By Staff Report
Jeremy Michael Saunders Jr.
Jeremy Michael Saunders Jr.

A habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles tucked in the door pocket of his vehicle was nabbed near Oakland Hills.

Jeremy Michael Saunders Jr., 27, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white 2003 Hyundai with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was pulled over near the Oakland Hills development on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A check revealed Saunders’ driver’s license has been revoked for five years. He has four previous convictions for driving while license suspended. He was also wanted on a Marion County warrant charging him with property damage.

During the traffic stop, a pair of brass knuckles was found in the driver’s side door panel.

Saunders was arrested on felony charges of driving while license suspended and carrying a concealed weapon. He was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Outsiders paying to share the squares

A resident of Hickory Head Hammock, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her opinion on allowing outsiders at town squares in The Villages.

Reply to Ponzi scheme letter

A Village of Fenney resident replies to a recent Letter to the Editor comparing The Villages to a Ponzi scheme.

Who owns the fire stations?

With the vote coming up on the referendum for The Villages Independent Fire District, a resident is wondering who owns some of the newer fire stations. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Veteran fireman says don’t make a ‘horrible mistake’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager with a great deal of fire department experience, offers his opinion on the upcoming fire district referendum.

Should guests be charged to use our amenities?

A 24-year resident of The Villages offers his opinion about charging guests for using amenities in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos