Habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles nabbed near Oakland Hills

A habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles tucked in the door pocket of his vehicle was nabbed near Oakland Hills.

Jeremy Michael Saunders Jr., 27, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white 2003 Hyundai with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was pulled over near the Oakland Hills development on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A check revealed Saunders’ driver’s license has been revoked for five years. He has four previous convictions for driving while license suspended. He was also wanted on a Marion County warrant charging him with property damage.

During the traffic stop, a pair of brass knuckles was found in the driver’s side door panel.

Saunders was arrested on felony charges of driving while license suspended and carrying a concealed weapon. He was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,500 bond.