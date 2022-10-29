69.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 29, 2022
By Staff Report
Rev. Roy Zerbe
Rev. Roy Zerbe passed away Oct. 24, 2022. Roy was born in Reading, PA Nov. 5, 1939.

Roy went to Electronics school in Miami, worked for Boeing, served his country for 4 years in the Air Force, before accepting the call to become a Lutheran minister which meant 4 years of college, 4 years at Concordia Seminary in Springfield, IL where he met and married Heidi (Ladny) July 25, 1970. Rev. Roy Zerbe served His Lord as a Vicar in Henrietta, NY. After his ordination in 1973 he served as Pastor in Churchbridge, Sask, Canada, Davenport, IA, Oklahoma City, OK, Kingsland/St. Marys, GA, and Portage, IN before retiring to The Villages, FL where he continued to serve as guest preacher at various area congregations.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy L. and Sadie Zerbe and his sister, Brenda (Bill) Morgan. He is survived by his wife, Heidi; children Philip and Christie Zerbe; grandchildren Jordan, Madison and McKenzie.

A Memorial celebration service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 2:00 PM at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Early Learning Center (ELC) at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, 4886 CR 472, Oxford, FL 34484.

