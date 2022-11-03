80.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Apartments are driving traffic in and around The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I don’t think the complaints about population growth at this time of year are about renters, as much as they are about snowbird owners. I do think that a larger problem facing us is the growth of apartment complexes in and around The Villages.
This increase to the traffic will occur year-round instead of just during the “season.” Also, remember that per acre, these complexes create more traffic than our regular neighborhoods. You can already see this on 466 and 466A and stay away from 301 after 4 p.m. Stay safe everyone.

Kevin Danico
Village of Summerhill

 

